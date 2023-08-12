The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Benintendi (.184 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff and the Milwaukee Brewers at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Brewers.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff

Brandon Woodruff TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi leads Chicago in OBP (.338) this season, fueled by 111 hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 43rd, his on-base percentage ranks 58th, and he is 133rd in the league in slugging.

Benintendi has gotten a hit in 78 of 104 games this season (75.0%), with more than one hit on 28 occasions (26.9%).

He has hit a long ball in two of 104 games played this year, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.

In 24.0% of his games this year, Benintendi has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 4.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 42 times this season (40.4%), including eight games with multiple runs (7.7%).

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 55 .283 AVG .263 .353 OBP .325 .359 SLG .348 14 XBH 14 0 HR 2 10 RBI 21 36/20 K/BB 32/19 6 SB 5

Brewers Pitching Rankings