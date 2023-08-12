Akil Baddoo -- with a slugging percentage of .556 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the mound, on August 12 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Twins.

Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Discover More About This Game

Akil Baddoo At The Plate

Baddoo has 10 doubles, six home runs and 28 walks while batting .213.

In 33 of 72 games this year (45.8%) Baddoo has had a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (15.3%).

He has hit a home run in six games this year (8.3%), homering in 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 15 games this year (20.8%), Baddoo has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (5.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least one run 23 times this year (31.9%), including one multi-run game.

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 33 .214 AVG .213 .264 OBP .348 .333 SLG .362 8 XBH 8 3 HR 3 8 RBI 16 33/8 K/BB 26/20 2 SB 4

Red Sox Pitching Rankings