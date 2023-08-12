Australia vs. France: Women’s World Cup Quarterfinal Odds, Stats and Live Stream - August 12
France will meet Australia in a World Cup quarterfinal, on August 12 at 3:00 AM ET. In the Round of 16, France defeated Morocco and Australia took out Denmark.
The odds of France advancing to the World Cup semifinals are +114. The odds for Australia are +255. Sportsbooks have set 2.5 goals as the over/under for this match.
France vs. Australia Game Info
- Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Time: 3:00 AM ET
- Location: Brisbane, Australia
- Venue: Suncorp Stadium
- TV Channel: NBC Universo
- Total: 2.5
- France Moneyline: +114
- Australia Moneyline: +255
France vs. Australia World Cup Betting Insights
- These teams average 5.3 goals per match between them, 2.8 more than this game's over/under.
- These two teams together allow 1.8 goals per game, 0.7 fewer than this match's total.
- France has won two of its three games when favored on the moneyline this tournament (66.7%).
- France has played as a moneyline favorite of +114 or shorter in only one game this tournament, which they drew.
- Australia has not played a game this tournament as an underdog.
- Australia has not entered a game this tournament with longer moneyline odds than +255.
France World Cup Stats
Australia World Cup Stats
- In Women's World Cup, Caitlin Foord has one goal (in four matches) and two assists for Australia.
- In four Women's World Cup matches, Hayley Raso has netted three goals.
- In four Women's World Cup matches, Steph Catley has collected two goals.
- Emily van Egmond has chipped in one goal and one assist in Women's World Cup.
France vs. Australia Recent Performance
- France went 6-0-3 in 2022 versus teams playing in the 2023 Women's World Cup, scoring 22 goals and conceding 11. This year, its record is 7-2-1 versus fellow World Cup squads (23 goals scored, eight allowed).
- France faced Morocco in its last game and picked up a victory by a final score of 4-0. The victorious France side took 14 shots, outshooting by 13.
- So far this year, Australia is 7-0-1 against fellow 2023 Women's World Cup teams, with a goal differential of +13. In 2022, it was 6-1-4 in such matches (+6 goal differential).
- On August 7 in its last match, Australia claimed a 2-0 victory against Denmark, despite recording three less shots than Denmark.
France Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Solene Durand
|28
|1
|EA Guingamp (France)
|Maelle Lakrar
|23
|2
|Montpellier HSC (France)
|Wendie Renard
|33
|3
|Olympique Lyon (France)
|Laurina Fazer
|19
|4
|Paris Saint-Germain (France)
|Elisa De Almeida
|25
|5
|Paris Saint-Germain (France)
|Sandie Toletti
|28
|6
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Sakina Karchaoui
|27
|7
|Paris Saint-Germain (France)
|Grace Geyoro
|26
|8
|Paris Saint-Germain (France)
|Eugenie Le Sommer
|34
|9
|Olympique Lyon (France)
|Amel Majri
|30
|10
|Olympique Lyon (France)
|Kadidiatou Diani
|28
|11
|Paris Saint-Germain (France)
|Clara Mateo
|25
|12
|Paris FC (France)
|Selma Bacha
|22
|13
|Olympique Lyon (France)
|Aissatou Tounkara
|28
|14
|Manchester United WFC (England)
|Kenza Dali
|32
|15
|Aston Villa WFC (England)
|Pauline Peyraud-Magnin
|31
|16
|Juventus Turin (Italy)
|Lea Le Garrec
|30
|17
|FC Fleury (France)
|Viviane Asseyi
|29
|18
|West Ham United FC Women (England)
|Naomie Feller
|21
|19
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Estelle Cascarino
|26
|20
|Manchester United WFC (England)
|Constance Picaud
|25
|21
|Paris Saint-Germain (France)
|Eve Perisset
|28
|22
|-
|Vicki Becho
|19
|23
|Olympique Lyon (France)
Australia Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Lydia Williams
|35
|1
|Brighton and Hove Albion WFC (England)
|Courtney Nevin
|21
|2
|Leicester City WFC (England)
|Aivi Luik
|38
|3
|BK Hacken FF (Sweden)
|Clare Polkinghorne
|34
|4
|Vittsjo GIK (Sweden)
|Cortnee Vine
|25
|5
|Sydney FC (Australia)
|Clare Wheeler
|25
|6
|Everton FC (England)
|Steph Catley
|29
|7
|Arsenal WFC (England)
|Alexandra Chidiac
|24
|8
|Racing Louisville FC (United States)
|Caitlin Foord
|28
|9
|Arsenal WFC (England)
|Emily van Egmond
|30
|10
|San Diego Wave FC (United States)
|Mary Fowler
|20
|11
|Manchester City WFC (England)
|Teagan Micah
|25
|12
|FC Rosengaard (Sweden)
|Tameka Yallop
|32
|13
|SK Brann (Norway)
|Alanna Kennedy
|28
|14
|Manchester City WFC (England)
|Clare Hunt
|24
|15
|Western Sydney Wanderers (Australia)
|Hayley Raso
|28
|16
|-
|Kyah Simon
|32
|17
|-
|Mackenzie Arnold
|29
|18
|West Ham United FC Women (England)
|Katrina Gorry
|30
|19
|Vittsjo GIK (Sweden)
|Sam Kerr
|29
|20
|Chelsea FC (England)
|Ellie Carpenter
|23
|21
|Olympique Lyon (France)
|Charlotte Grant
|21
|22
|Vittsjo GIK (Sweden)
|Kyra Cooney-Cross
|21
|23
|Hammarby IF (Sweden)
