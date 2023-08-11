How to Watch the White Sox vs. Brewers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 11
The Chicago White Sox and Luis Robert take the field against Carlos Santana and the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday, in the first game of a three-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field.
White Sox vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox have hit 127 homers this season, which ranks 19th in the league.
- Chicago is 26th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .387 this season.
- The White Sox's .237 batting average ranks 22nd in the league this season.
- Chicago ranks 25th in the majors with 479 total runs scored this season.
- The White Sox have an OBP of just .294 this season, which ranks last in MLB.
- The White Sox rank 20th in strikeouts per game (8.9) among MLB offenses.
- Chicago strikes out 9.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, second-best in MLB.
- Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.59 ERA this year, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The White Sox rank 23rd in MLB with a combined 1.384 WHIP this season.
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- The White Sox will send Michael Kopech (5-10) to the mound for his 22nd start this season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings while giving up two earned runs on three hits in a matchup with the Cleveland Guardians.
- He has five quality starts in 21 chances this season.
- Kopech has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 21 chances this season.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/5/2023
|Guardians
|W 7-4
|Away
|Michael Kopech
|Noah Syndergaard
|8/6/2023
|Guardians
|W 5-3
|Away
|Jesse Scholtens
|Xzavion Curry
|8/7/2023
|Yankees
|W 5-1
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Gerrit Cole
|8/8/2023
|Yankees
|L 7-1
|Home
|Touki Toussaint
|Clarke Schmidt
|8/9/2023
|Yankees
|W 9-2
|Home
|Mike Clevinger
|Ian Hamilton
|8/11/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Corbin Burnes
|8/12/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Jesse Scholtens
|Brandon Woodruff
|8/13/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Freddy Peralta
|8/15/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Touki Toussaint
|Jameson Taillon
|8/16/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Mike Clevinger
|Kyle Hendricks
|8/18/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|-
|-
