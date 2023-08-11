The Chicago White Sox, including Trayce Thompson (.393 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 79 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at Guaranteed Rate Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Yankees.

Trayce Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Trayce Thompson At The Plate

  • Thompson has five home runs and 17 walks while batting .167.
  • In 10 of 40 games this year (25.0%), Thompson has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • In 7.5% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Thompson has picked up an RBI in five games this season (12.5%), with two or more RBI in three of them (7.5%).
  • He has scored in 11 of 40 games (27.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Trayce Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 18
.162 AVG .167
.279 OBP .362
.405 SLG .333
3 XBH 2
3 HR 2
9 RBI 5
18/6 K/BB 20/10
1 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
  • The Brewers' 4.04 team ERA ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to allow 148 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
  • Burnes (9-6) is looking for his 10th win when he gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his 24th start of the season. He's put together a 3.42 ERA in 139 1/3 innings pitched, with 141 strikeouts.
  • In his last time out on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the right-hander went six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering two hits.
  • The 28-year-old ranks 21st in ERA (3.42), seventh in WHIP (1.048), and 28th in K/9 (9.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
