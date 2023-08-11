The Detroit Tigers (52-63) take a three-game winning streak into a home matchup versus the Boston Red Sox (60-55), at 7:10 PM ET on Friday.

The probable pitchers are Chris Sale (5-2) for the Red Sox and Tarik Skubal (2-1) for the Tigers.

Tigers vs. Red Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Friday, August 11, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Sale - BOS (5-2, 4.58 ERA) vs Skubal - DET (2-1, 3.67 ERA)

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tarik Skubal

The Tigers will send Skubal (2-1) out for his seventh start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.67 ERA and 33 strikeouts through 27 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the left-hander went 5 1/3 innings, giving up no earned runs while surrendering six hits.

The 26-year-old has a 3.67 ERA and 11 strikeouts per nine innings during six games this season, while allowing a batting average of .240 to opposing batters.

Skubal does not have a quality start yet this season.

Skubal has pitched five or more innings in a game two times this year entering this outing.

He has had four appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chris Sale

Sale (5-2) will take the mound for the Red Sox, his 12th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, June 1, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run while allowing five hits against the Cincinnati Reds.

The 34-year-old has pitched to a 4.58 ERA this season with 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.3 walks per nine across 11 games.

In 11 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.

Sale has made eight starts of five or more innings in 11 chances this season, and averages 5.4 frames when he pitches.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

Chris Sale vs. Tigers

The Tigers rank 27th in MLB with a .235 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 29th in the league (.372) and 107 home runs.

The left-hander has faced the Tigers one time this season, allowing them to go 4-for-20 with a home run and three RBI in five innings.

