In the series opener on Friday, August 11, Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox (60-55) square off against Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers (52-63). The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET at Fenway Park.

Oddsmakers list the Red Sox as -145 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Tigers +120 moneyline odds. The matchup's over/under is set at 9 runs.

Tigers vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Chris Sale - BOS (5-2, 4.58 ERA) vs Tarik Skubal - DET (2-1, 3.67 ERA)

Tigers vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Tigers vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Red Sox have won 27 out of the 50 games, or 54%, in which they've been favored.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, the Red Sox have a 12-11 record (winning 52.2% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Boston.

The Red Sox have a 3-3 record from the six games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Boston and its opponents combined to hit the over five times.

The Tigers have been victorious in 38, or 40.9%, of the 93 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Tigers have been victorious 30 times in 65 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Tigers had a record of 4-5.

When it comes to hitting the over, Detroit and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Tigers vs. Red Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Spencer Torkelson 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+135) Javier Báez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+180) Andy Ibáñez 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+150) Riley Greene 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) - 0.5 (+210) Matt Vierling 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+200)

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 24th 3rd

