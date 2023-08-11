Riley Greene and the Detroit Tigers are ready for a matchup with Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers' 107 home runs rank 28th in MLB this season.

Detroit ranks 29th in the majors with a .372 team slugging percentage.

The Tigers rank 27th in MLB with a team batting average of just .235.

Detroit has scored the 28th-most runs in baseball this season with just 455 (four per game).

The Tigers have an on-base percentage of .300 this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

The Tigers rank 18th in strikeouts per game (8.9) among MLB offenses.

Detroit averages the 20th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.

Detroit has pitched to a 4.49 ERA this season, which ranks 22nd in baseball.

Tigers pitchers have a 1.263 WHIP this season, 10th-best in the majors.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Tigers' Tarik Skubal (2-1) will make his seventh start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings while giving up no earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays.

In six starts this season, Skubal has not yet earned a quality start.

Skubal has started six games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings two times. He averages 4.5 innings per appearance.

In six appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 8/6/2023 Rays L 10-6 Home Matt Manning Erasmo Ramírez 8/7/2023 Twins L 9-3 Home Joey Wentz Pablo Lopez 8/8/2023 Twins W 6-0 Home Eduardo Rodríguez Sonny Gray 8/9/2023 Twins W 9-5 Home Alex Faedo Bailey Ober 8/10/2023 Twins W 3-0 Home Reese Olson Kenta Maeda 8/11/2023 Red Sox - Away Tarik Skubal Chris Sale 8/12/2023 Red Sox - Away Matt Manning Brayan Bello 8/13/2023 Red Sox - Away Eduardo Rodríguez Kutter Crawford 8/15/2023 Twins - Away Eduardo Rodríguez Bailey Ober 8/16/2023 Twins - Away Reese Olson Kenta Maeda 8/17/2023 Guardians - Away Tarik Skubal Xzavion Curry

