Friday's contest between the Boston Red Sox (60-55) and Detroit Tigers (52-63) squaring off at Fenway Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Red Sox, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:10 PM ET on August 11.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send Chris Sale (5-2) to the mound, while Tarik Skubal (2-1) will get the nod for the Tigers.

Tigers vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 11, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Friday, August 11, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

How to Watch on TV: NESN

Tigers vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Red Sox 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

The Tigers have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 4-5 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Detroit and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Tigers' past 10 games.

The Tigers have come away with 38 wins in the 93 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Detroit has been victorious 30 times in 65 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.

The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Detroit scores the third-fewest runs in baseball (455 total, four per game).

The Tigers have the 22nd-ranked ERA (4.49) in the majors this season.

Tigers Schedule