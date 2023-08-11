Spencer Torkelson Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Red Sox - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Spencer Torkelson, with a slugging percentage of .351 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Boston Red Sox, with Chris Sale on the mound, August 11 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson leads Detroit with 96 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .403.
- Torkelson has reached base via a hit in 66 games this year (of 113 played), and had multiple hits in 26 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 12.4% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Torkelson has picked up an RBI in 37.2% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 10.6% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.
- In 39.8% of his games this season (45 of 113), he has scored, and in nine of those games (8.0%) he has scored more than once.
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|55
|.212
|AVG
|.235
|.310
|OBP
|.297
|.363
|SLG
|.442
|19
|XBH
|23
|6
|HR
|11
|24
|RBI
|37
|62/28
|K/BB
|56/20
|1
|SB
|1
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Red Sox have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.34).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 148 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
- The Red Sox will send Sale (5-2) out to make his 12th start of the season. He is 5-2 with a 4.58 ERA and 71 strikeouts through 59 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, June 1, the lefty tossed 3 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 34-year-old has an ERA of 4.58, with 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .243 against him.
