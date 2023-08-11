Spencer Torkelson, with a slugging percentage of .351 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Boston Red Sox, with Chris Sale on the mound, August 11 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale

Chris Sale TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson leads Detroit with 96 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .403.

Torkelson has reached base via a hit in 66 games this year (of 113 played), and had multiple hits in 26 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 12.4% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Torkelson has picked up an RBI in 37.2% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 10.6% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.

In 39.8% of his games this season (45 of 113), he has scored, and in nine of those games (8.0%) he has scored more than once.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 55 .212 AVG .235 .310 OBP .297 .363 SLG .442 19 XBH 23 6 HR 11 24 RBI 37 62/28 K/BB 56/20 1 SB 1

Red Sox Pitching Rankings