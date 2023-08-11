The Chicago Sky (12-16) are monitoring two players on the injury report heading into their Friday, August 11 game against the New York Liberty (22-6) at Barclays Center, which starts at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

The Sky's last contest was an 88-79 loss to the Lynx on Tuesday.

Rep your team with officially licensed Sky gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Chicago Sky Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Rebekah Gardner Out Foot 7.0 3.7 2.3 Isabelle Harrison Out Knee - - -

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel. Sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

New York Liberty Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Stefanie Dolson Out Ankle 3.4 2.0 1.5

Sky vs. Liberty Game Info

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Arena: Barclays Center

Use our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Sky Player Leaders

Courtney Williams is the Sky's top assist person (6.2 per game), and she delivers 10.0 points and 5.9 rebounds. Her assist average ranks her fourth in the WNBA.

Kahleah Copper is putting up a team-leading 19.4 points per game. And she is producing 4.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists, making 46.1% of her shots from the floor and 42.7% from beyond the arc (sixth in league), with 1.9 triples per game.

Marina Mabrey is posting 15.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, making 39.7% of her shots from the field and 37.4% from 3-point range, with 2.0 treys per contest (10th in league).

Alanna Smith is the Sky's top rebounder (6.6 per game), and she delivers 9.4 points and 1.8 assists.

Elizabeth Williams gives the Sky 9.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. She also posts 1.2 steals and 1.6 blocked shots (fourth in WNBA).

Sky vs. Liberty Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Liberty -12.5 168.5

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Liberty or Sky with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.