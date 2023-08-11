Seiya Suzuki Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Blue Jays - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
On Friday, Seiya Suzuki (.457 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Chicago Cubs play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Berrios. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with a triple, a home run and an RBI) against the Mets.
Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Seiya Suzuki At The Plate
- Suzuki is batting .254 with 15 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 40 walks.
- Suzuki has gotten at least one hit in 62.6% of his games this year (57 of 91), with more than one hit 22 times (24.2%).
- In 9.9% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 28 games this season (30.8%), Suzuki has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (8.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 37 of 91 games this year, and more than once 6 times.
Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|49
|.230
|AVG
|.276
|.317
|OBP
|.345
|.329
|SLG
|.470
|10
|XBH
|18
|3
|HR
|7
|19
|RBI
|19
|43/19
|K/BB
|55/21
|2
|SB
|3
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff is fourth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays' 3.73 team ERA ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (140 total, 1.2 per game).
- Berrios will try for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 24th of the season. He is 9-7 with a 3.38 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 136 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 29-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.38), 27th in WHIP (1.191), and 35th in K/9 (8.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
