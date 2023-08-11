Riley Greene Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Red Sox - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Riley Greene -- with a slugging percentage of .525 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Boston Red Sox, with Chris Sale on the hill, on August 11 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Twins.
Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Riley Greene? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Riley Greene At The Plate
- Greene is hitting .301 with 17 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 30 walks.
- Greene enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .286 with one homer.
- In 75.9% of his 79 games this season, Greene has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 24 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 79 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 10 of them (12.7%), and in 3% of his trips to the plate.
- Greene has picked up an RBI in 23 games this season (29.1%), with more than one RBI in four of them (5.1%).
- In 39 of 79 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|39
|.344
|AVG
|.253
|.393
|OBP
|.335
|.525
|SLG
|.418
|17
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|5
|14
|RBI
|13
|50/13
|K/BB
|43/17
|3
|SB
|3
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Red Sox have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.34).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (148 total, 1.3 per game).
- Sale gets the start for the Red Sox, his 12th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 4.58 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Thursday, June 1, the lefty threw 3 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 34-year-old has a 4.58 ERA and 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .243 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.