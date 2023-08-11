On Friday, Nico Hoerner (.262 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, five walks and an RBI) and the Chicago Cubs face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Berrios. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Mets.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

Stadium: Rogers Centre

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

Hoerner leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .395, fueled by 33 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 34th in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage, and 108th in slugging.

Hoerner has reached base via a hit in 78 games this season (of 106 played), and had multiple hits in 35 of those games.

In 7.5% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.

Hoerner has driven in a run in 34 games this season (32.1%), including 16 games with more than one RBI (15.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 47 games this year, with multiple runs 15 times.

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 49 .293 AVG .257 .355 OBP .311 .430 SLG .354 19 XBH 14 6 HR 2 35 RBI 23 32/18 K/BB 34/14 15 SB 11

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings