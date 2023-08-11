The Detroit Tigers, including Kerry Carpenter and his .528 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale

Chris Sale TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kerry Carpenter? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

Carpenter has 10 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 18 walks while hitting .277.

Carpenter enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .500 with one homer.

Carpenter has gotten at least one hit in 58.3% of his games this year (42 of 72), with at least two hits 20 times (27.8%).

He has hit a long ball in 15.3% of his games in 2023, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.

Carpenter has had an RBI in 22 games this season (30.6%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (15.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 24 games this season (33.3%), including multiple runs in six games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 34 .357 AVG .186 .403 OBP .262 .519 SLG .425 12 XBH 11 4 HR 8 16 RBI 22 27/9 K/BB 33/9 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings