Elvis Andrus -- with a slugging percentage of .545 in his past 10 games, including six extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Corbin Burnes on the hill, on August 11 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Yankees.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

Andrus has 13 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 21 walks while batting .225.

Andrus has gotten a hit in 40 of 77 games this year (51.9%), including 14 multi-hit games (18.2%).

Looking at the 77 games he has played this season, he's went deep in three of them (3.9%), and in 1.1% of his trips to the plate.

Andrus has picked up an RBI in 19.5% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 13.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 19 of 77 games this year, and more than once 6 times.

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 41 .259 AVG .197 .328 OBP .263 .328 SLG .314 6 XBH 11 1 HR 2 14 RBI 14 24/11 K/BB 25/10 4 SB 4

Brewers Pitching Rankings