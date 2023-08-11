Elvis Andrus -- with a slugging percentage of .545 in his past 10 games, including six extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Corbin Burnes on the hill, on August 11 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Yankees.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

  • Andrus has 13 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 21 walks while batting .225.
  • Andrus has gotten a hit in 40 of 77 games this year (51.9%), including 14 multi-hit games (18.2%).
  • Looking at the 77 games he has played this season, he's went deep in three of them (3.9%), and in 1.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • Andrus has picked up an RBI in 19.5% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 13.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 19 of 77 games this year, and more than once 6 times.

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
35 GP 41
.259 AVG .197
.328 OBP .263
.328 SLG .314
6 XBH 11
1 HR 2
14 RBI 14
24/11 K/BB 25/10
4 SB 4

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The Brewers pitching staff ranks 16th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Brewers' 4.04 team ERA ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Brewers rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (148 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Burnes (9-6 with a 3.42 ERA and 141 strikeouts in 139 1/3 innings pitched) goes for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Brewers, his 24th of the season.
  • The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up two hits.
  • The 28-year-old ranks 21st in ERA (3.42), seventh in WHIP (1.048), and 28th in K/9 (9.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
