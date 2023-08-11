Eloy Jiménez Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Brewers - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Eloy Jimenez (.235 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 80 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Corbin Burnes. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Yankees.
Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Eloy Jiménez At The Plate
- Jimenez has 14 doubles, 13 home runs and 19 walks while batting .275.
- In 59 of 80 games this year (73.8%) Jimenez has had a hit, and in 20 of those games he had more than one (25.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 16.3% of his games in 2023, and 4% of his trips to the plate.
- Jimenez has driven home a run in 33 games this year (41.3%), including more than one RBI in 15.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored at least one run 32 times this year (40.0%), including one multi-run game.
Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|40
|.301
|AVG
|.247
|.333
|OBP
|.296
|.436
|SLG
|.460
|11
|XBH
|16
|5
|HR
|8
|24
|RBI
|24
|33/8
|K/BB
|36/11
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 16th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to give up 148 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
- The Brewers will send Burnes (9-6) to the mound to make his 24th start of the season as he aims for his 10th win. He is 9-6 with a 3.42 ERA and 141 strikeouts through 139 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 3.42 ERA ranks 21st, 1.048 WHIP ranks seventh, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 28th.
