Dansby Swanson Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Blue Jays - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Dansby Swanson -- .194 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Jose Berrios on the hill, on August 11 at 7:07 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Mets.
Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Dansby Swanson At The Plate
- Swanson has 18 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 46 walks while batting .256.
- Swanson has gotten at least one hit in 61.4% of his games this season (62 of 101), with at least two hits 27 times (26.7%).
- In 15 games this year, he has hit a long ball (14.9%, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate).
- Swanson has driven home a run in 36 games this season (35.6%), including more than one RBI in 12.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- In 40 of 101 games this year, he has scored, and 12 of those games included multiple runs.
Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|50
|.285
|AVG
|.226
|.350
|OBP
|.327
|.500
|SLG
|.384
|22
|XBH
|15
|10
|HR
|7
|35
|RBI
|20
|50/19
|K/BB
|61/27
|1
|SB
|3
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
- The Blue Jays have the top team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.73).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up 140 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- Berrios will look for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 24th of the season. He is 9-7 with a 3.38 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 136 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 29-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.38), 27th in WHIP (1.191), and 35th in K/9 (8.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
