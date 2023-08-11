Dansby Swanson -- .194 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Jose Berrios on the hill, on August 11 at 7:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

José Berríos TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

Swanson has 18 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 46 walks while batting .256.

Swanson has gotten at least one hit in 61.4% of his games this season (62 of 101), with at least two hits 27 times (26.7%).

In 15 games this year, he has hit a long ball (14.9%, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate).

Swanson has driven home a run in 36 games this season (35.6%), including more than one RBI in 12.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

In 40 of 101 games this year, he has scored, and 12 of those games included multiple runs.

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 50 .285 AVG .226 .350 OBP .327 .500 SLG .384 22 XBH 15 10 HR 7 35 RBI 20 50/19 K/BB 61/27 1 SB 3

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings