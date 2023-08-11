Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s Toronto Blue Jays (65-52) and Nico Hoerner's Chicago Cubs (59-56) will square off in the series opener on Friday, August 11 at Rogers Centre. The contest will begin at 7:07 PM ET.

The favored Blue Jays have -155 moneyline odds against the underdog Cubs, who are listed at +130. A 9-run total is set for the game.

Cubs vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Probable Pitchers: Jose Berrios - TOR (9-7, 3.38 ERA) vs Javier Assad - CHC (1-2, 3.35 ERA)

Cubs vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Read More About This Game

Cubs vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Blue Jays have been favored 77 times and won 43, or 55.8%, of those games.

The Blue Jays have gone 20-16 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter (55.6% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for Toronto.

The Blue Jays went 4-3 across the seven games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Toronto and its opponents combined to go over the run total two times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Cubs have come away with 23 wins in the 54 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Cubs have won nine of 18 games when listed as at least +130 or worse on the moneyline.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 2-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Cubs vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dansby Swanson 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+160) Nick Madrigal 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+170) 0.5 (+1450) 0.5 (+280) Cody Bellinger 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+145) Nico Hoerner 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+185) Christopher Morel 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+210)

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +4000 14th 2nd Win NL Central +150 - 2nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.