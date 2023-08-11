Friday's contest between the Toronto Blue Jays (65-52) and Chicago Cubs (59-56) matching up at Rogers Centre has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Blue Jays, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 7:07 PM ET on August 11.

The Blue Jays will call on Jose Berrios (9-7) against the Cubs and Javier Assad (1-2).

When: Friday, August 11, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Our prediction for this matchup is Blue Jays 5, Cubs 4.

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Cubs Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 2-2.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Cubs' past 10 games.

The Cubs have been chosen as underdogs in 54 games this year and have walked away with the win 23 times (42.6%) in those games.

This year, Chicago has won nine of 18 games when listed as at least +130 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cubs have an implied victory probability of 43.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Chicago is the fifth-highest scoring team in MLB, averaging 5.1 runs per game (582 total).

The Cubs have pitched to a 4.22 ERA this season, which ranks 16th in baseball.

