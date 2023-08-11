On Friday, Andrew Benintendi (.244 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 93 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Corbin Burnes. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Yankees.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field

Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi leads Chicago in OBP (.337) this season, fueled by 110 hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 44th in batting average, 59th in on-base percentage, and 134th in slugging.

Benintendi has picked up a hit in 77 of 103 games this season, with multiple hits 28 times.

He has hit a home run in two of 103 games played this year, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.

In 24.3% of his games this year, Benintendi has tallied at least one RBI. In five of those games (4.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 39.8% of his games this year (41 of 103), with two or more runs seven times (6.8%).

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 55 .283 AVG .263 .351 OBP .325 .361 SLG .348 14 XBH 14 0 HR 2 10 RBI 21 35/19 K/BB 32/19 6 SB 5

Brewers Pitching Rankings