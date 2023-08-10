Top Player Prop Bets for Tigers vs. Twins on August 10, 2023
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Twins visit the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET. There are plenty of ways to bet on this game, including player prop options.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Tigers vs. Twins Game Info
- When: Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.