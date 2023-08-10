Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins (60-56) will visit Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers (51-63) at Comerica Park on Thursday, August 10, with a start time of 1:10 PM ET.

The favored Twins have -150 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Tigers, who are listed at +125. An 8.5-run over/under is set in the contest.

Tigers vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, August 10, 2023

Thursday, August 10, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Kenta Maeda - MIN (3-6, 4.22 ERA) vs Reese Olson - DET (1-5, 4.94 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Tigers vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to put money on the Tigers and Twins matchup but want some help getting started, here's a quick breakdown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Tigers (+125) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning the game, you'd get $22.50 back in your pocket.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Javier Báez hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Tigers vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have been favorites in 77 games this season and won 46 (59.7%) of those contests.

The Twins have a record of 25-18 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter (58.1% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins were the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and they finished 5-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Minnesota combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total four times.

The Tigers have been underdogs in 92 games this season and have come away with the win 37 times (40.2%) in those contests.

This season, the Tigers have been victorious 25 times in 57 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 24th 3rd

Think the Tigers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Detroit and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.