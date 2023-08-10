How to Watch the Tigers vs. Twins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 10
Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins take on Kerry Carpenter and the Detroit Tigers on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET, in the final of a four-game series at Comerica Park.
Tigers vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, August 10, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tigers rank 28th in Major League Baseball with just 106 home runs as a team.
- Detroit is 29th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .372 this season.
- The Tigers have a team batting average of just .235 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.
- Detroit has scored 452 runs (just four per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Tigers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .300.
- The Tigers rank 19th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.9 whiffs per contest.
- Detroit averages the 20th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.
- Detroit has the 22nd-ranked ERA (4.53) in the majors this season.
- The Tigers have a combined 1.269 WHIP as a pitching staff, 10th-lowest in MLB.
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Tigers' Reese Olson (1-5) will make his 10th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Friday, when he tossed five innings while giving up four earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays.
- In nine starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.
- Olson has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 12 chances this season.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Tigers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/5/2023
|Rays
|W 4-2
|Home
|Tarik Skubal
|Aaron Civale
|8/6/2023
|Rays
|L 10-6
|Home
|Matt Manning
|Erasmo Ramírez
|8/7/2023
|Twins
|L 9-3
|Home
|Joey Wentz
|Pablo Lopez
|8/8/2023
|Twins
|W 6-0
|Home
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Sonny Gray
|8/9/2023
|Twins
|W 9-5
|Home
|Alex Faedo
|Bailey Ober
|8/10/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Reese Olson
|Kenta Maeda
|8/11/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Tarik Skubal
|Chris Sale
|8/12/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Matt Manning
|Brayan Bello
|8/13/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Joey Wentz
|Kutter Crawford
|8/15/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Bailey Ober
|8/16/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Reese Olson
|Kenta Maeda
