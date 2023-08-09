Zach McKinstry -- with an on-base percentage of .212 in his past 10 games, 90 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Minnesota Twins, with Bailey Ober on the mound, on August 9 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Twins.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Bailey Ober

Bailey Ober TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

McKinstry has 75 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .302.

In 58.7% of his games this year (61 of 104), McKinstry has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (12.5%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a home run in 6.7% of his games this season, and 1.9% of his plate appearances.

McKinstry has picked up an RBI in 19 games this year (18.3%), with two or more RBI in five of those contests (4.8%).

He has scored in 38.5% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 2.9%.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 51 .238 AVG .224 .311 OBP .292 .360 SLG .342 12 XBH 11 4 HR 3 15 RBI 10 37/17 K/BB 39/15 6 SB 6

Twins Pitching Rankings