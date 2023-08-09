The Chicago Cubs, including Yan Gomes (hitting .263 in his past 10 games, with four doubles, a home run, a walk and six RBI), take on starter David Peterson and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Mets.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: David Peterson

David Peterson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Yan Gomes At The Plate

Gomes has 12 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 12 walks while hitting .272.

Gomes has picked up a hit in 64.1% of his 78 games this season, with multiple hits in 19.2% of them.

In 10.3% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

Gomes has driven in a run in 32 games this season (41.0%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (12.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 27 games this season (34.6%), including multiple runs in five games.

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 40 .273 AVG .271 .306 OBP .314 .432 SLG .442 11 XBH 12 4 HR 5 22 RBI 22 29/6 K/BB 28/6 0 SB 1

Mets Pitching Rankings