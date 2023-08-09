The New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox will play on Wednesday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 8:10 PM ET, with Aaron Judge and Andrew Vaughn among those expected to step up at the plate.

Bookmakers list the Yankees as -120 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog White Sox +100 moneyline odds. The over/under for the matchup is set at 9 runs.

White Sox vs. Yankees Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -120 +100 9 -115 -105 - - -

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have posted a mark of 4-6.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the White Sox and their opponents are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The White Sox have covered the runline in all of their previous 10 matchups (one of those matchups had a runline. For three straight games, Chicago and its opponent have fallen short of the over/under, with the average total established by bookmakers being 8.5 runs.

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have come away with 26 wins in the 76 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Chicago has a record of 22-42 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least +100 on the moneyline.

The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Chicago's games have gone over the total in 49 of its 114 chances.

The White Sox are 7-6-0 against the spread in their 13 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 24-30 22-39 19-27 27-41 33-51 13-17

