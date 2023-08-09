The Minnesota Twins (60-55) are looking for Ryan Jeffers to prolong a 13-game hitting streak versus the Detroit Tigers (50-63) on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET, at Comerica Park.

The Twins will give the nod to Bailey Ober (6-5, 3.21 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Tigers will counter with Alex Faedo (2-4, 5.80 ERA).

Tigers vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Ober - MIN (6-5, 3.21 ERA) vs Faedo - DET (2-4, 5.80 ERA)

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Alex Faedo

Faedo (2-4 with a 5.80 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his eighth of the season.

The righty last pitched on Sunday, July 23 against the San Diego Padres, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up one hit.

The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.80, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season. Opponents are batting .216 against him.

Faedo has recorded three quality starts this season.

Faedo has pitched five or more innings in a game four times this year entering this matchup.

In one of his seven total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bailey Ober

Ober (6-5) will take the mound for the Twins, his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed six hits in five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The 28-year-old has pitched in 18 games this season with a 3.21 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .235.

In 18 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 11 of them.

In 18 starts this season, Ober has lasted five or more innings 17 times, with an average of 5.7 innings per appearance.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 18 chances this season.

Bailey Ober vs. Tigers

The Tigers have scored 443 runs this season, which ranks 29th in MLB. They have 890 hits, 25th in baseball, with 104 home runs (28th in the league).

The Tigers have gone 5-for-22 with two doubles and three RBI in six innings this season against the right-hander.

