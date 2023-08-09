Top Player Prop Bets for Tigers vs. Twins on August 9, 2023
Player props can be found for Carlos Correa and Spencer Torkelson, among others, when the Minnesota Twins visit the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
Tigers vs. Twins Game Info
- When: Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET
MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers
Spencer Torkelson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Torkelson Stats
- Torkelson has 94 hits with 24 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 46 walks. He has driven in 59 runs with two stolen bases.
- He's slashing .223/.301/.391 on the year.
Torkelson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Twins
|Aug. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|Aug. 7
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rays
|Aug. 6
|2-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Rays
|Aug. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rays
|Aug. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Bailey Ober Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +100)
Ober Stats
- The Twins will hand the ball to Bailey Ober (6-5) for his 19th start of the season.
- In 18 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 11 of them.
- Ober has started 18 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 17 times. He averages 5.7 innings per appearance.
- He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 18 chances this season.
Ober Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 4
|5.0
|6
|2
|2
|3
|0
|at Royals
|Jul. 29
|4.0
|11
|6
|6
|5
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 23
|6.0
|5
|3
|2
|6
|0
|at Mariners
|Jul. 18
|6.0
|7
|3
|3
|5
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 7
|6.0
|4
|1
|1
|5
|3
Carlos Correa Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Correa Stats
- Correa has 24 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs, 41 walks and 52 RBI (91 total hits).
- He has a slash line of .228/.301/.395 on the season.
- Correa hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a double, a home run, a walk and seven RBI.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Tigers
|Aug. 8
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Tigers
|Aug. 7
|2-for-3
|2
|1
|4
|6
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|1
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 5
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 4
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
Max Kepler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Kepler Stats
- Max Kepler has collected 68 hits with 11 doubles, 18 home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 43 runs.
- He's slashing .238/.301/.465 so far this year.
- Kepler enters this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .353 with three home runs and four RBI.
Kepler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Tigers
|Aug. 7
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 6
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 5
|3-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 4
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|at Cardinals
|Aug. 3
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
