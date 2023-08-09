Tigers vs. Twins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 9
Wednesday's game between the Minnesota Twins (60-55) and the Detroit Tigers (50-63) at Comerica Park should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-5, with the Twins coming out on top. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on August 9.
The Twins will give the nod to Bailey Ober (6-5) versus the Tigers and Alex Faedo (2-4).
Tigers vs. Twins Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET
Tigers vs. Twins Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Twins 6, Tigers 5.
Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Twins
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Tigers Performance Insights
- The Tigers have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 3-6 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Detroit and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Tigers' past 10 contests.
- The Tigers have been underdogs in 91 games this season and have come away with the win 36 times (39.6%) in those contests.
- This year, Detroit has won 20 of 45 games when listed as at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- Detroit scores the second-fewest runs in baseball (443 total, 3.9 per game).
- The Tigers have pitched to a 4.53 ERA this season, which ranks 22nd in baseball.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 4
|Rays
|L 8-0
|Reese Olson vs Zack Littell
|August 5
|Rays
|W 4-2
|Tarik Skubal vs Aaron Civale
|August 6
|Rays
|L 10-6
|Matt Manning vs Erasmo Ramírez
|August 7
|Twins
|L 9-3
|Joey Wentz vs Pablo Lopez
|August 8
|Twins
|W 6-0
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Sonny Gray
|August 9
|Twins
|-
|Alex Faedo vs Bailey Ober
|August 10
|Twins
|-
|Reese Olson vs Kenta Maeda
|August 11
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Tarik Skubal vs Chris Sale
|August 12
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Matt Manning vs Brayan Bello
|August 13
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Joey Wentz vs Kutter Crawford
|August 15
|@ Twins
|-
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Bailey Ober
