On Wednesday, Spencer Torkelson (batting .154 in his past 10 games) and the Detroit Tigers face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Bailey Ober. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Twins Starter: Bailey Ober

Bailey Ober TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson has 94 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .391, both of which lead Detroit hitters this season.

In 58.6% of his games this year (65 of 111), Torkelson has picked up at least one hit, and in 25 of those games (22.5%) he recorded more than one.

Looking at the 111 games he has played this season, he's homered in 13 of them (11.7%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

Torkelson has had at least one RBI in 36.9% of his games this season (41 of 111), with more than one RBI 11 times (9.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 44 games this season (39.6%), including eight multi-run games (7.2%).

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 55 .210 AVG .235 .305 OBP .297 .337 SLG .442 17 XBH 23 4 HR 11 22 RBI 37 59/26 K/BB 56/20 1 SB 1

