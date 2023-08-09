Riley Greene Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Twins - August 9
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Riley Greene -- .225 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Minnesota Twins, with Bailey Ober on the mound, on August 9 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Twins.
Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Riley Greene At The Plate
- Greene is batting .299 with 16 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 29 walks.
- Greene has had a hit in 58 of 77 games this year (75.3%), including multiple hits 23 times (29.9%).
- He has homered in nine games this year (11.7%), homering in 2.7% of his plate appearances.
- Greene has driven home a run in 21 games this season (27.3%), including more than one RBI in 5.2% of his games.
- He has scored in 37 games this year (48.1%), including six multi-run games (7.8%).
Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|39
|.342
|AVG
|.253
|.390
|OBP
|.335
|.507
|SLG
|.418
|15
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|5
|12
|RBI
|13
|50/12
|K/BB
|43/17
|3
|SB
|3
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff leads MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.83).
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender 132 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- Ober gets the start for the Twins, his 19th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.21 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander went five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 28-year-old has amassed a 3.21 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings across 18 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .235 to opposing hitters.
