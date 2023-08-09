Nico Hoerner Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Mets - August 9
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Nico Hoerner -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the New York Mets, with David Peterson on the mound, on August 9 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mets.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: David Peterson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Nico Hoerner At The Plate
- Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.396) thanks to 33 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 33rd, his on-base percentage ranks 69th, and he is 101st in the league in slugging.
- Hoerner has had a hit in 77 of 105 games this season (73.3%), including multiple hits 35 times (33.3%).
- Looking at the 105 games he has played this season, he's homered in eight of them (7.6%), and in 1.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Hoerner has had an RBI in 34 games this season (32.4%), including 16 multi-RBI outings (15.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 47 games this year, with multiple runs 15 times.
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|48
|.293
|AVG
|.256
|.355
|OBP
|.305
|.430
|SLG
|.355
|19
|XBH
|14
|6
|HR
|2
|35
|RBI
|23
|32/18
|K/BB
|33/12
|15
|SB
|11
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets' 4.41 team ERA ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mets rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (138 total, 1.2 per game).
- Peterson (3-7) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his 13th start of the season. He has a 5.65 ERA in 65 1/3 innings pitched, with 69 strikeouts.
- His last time out was on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the lefty went three scoreless innings while giving up only one hit.
- In 18 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up a 5.65 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .300 to opposing batters.
