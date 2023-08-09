Nick Maton -- with a slugging percentage of .524 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Minnesota Twins, with Bailey Ober on the hill, on August 9 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Bailey Ober

Bailey Ober TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Nick Maton At The Plate

Maton has eight doubles, eight home runs and 38 walks while batting .171.

Maton has picked up a hit in 38.6% of his 88 games this year, with at least two hits in 8.0% of them.

He has hit a home run in 9.1% of his games this season, and 2.8% of his plate appearances.

In 20 games this season (22.7%), Maton has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (8.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored at least one run 27 times this year (30.7%), including one multi-run game.

Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 42 .143 AVG .198 .278 OBP .302 .218 SLG .388 5 XBH 11 2 HR 6 13 RBI 19 35/21 K/BB 34/17 0 SB 1

