Matt Vierling Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Twins - August 9
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Matt Vierling (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Detroit Tigers play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Bailey Ober. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Twins.
Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Matt Vierling At The Plate
- Vierling has 12 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 25 walks while hitting .270.
- Vierling enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .286.
- Vierling has reached base via a hit in 54 games this season (of 88 played), and had multiple hits in 22 of those games.
- Looking at the 88 games he has played this year, he's went deep in six of them (6.8%), and in 2% of his trips to the dish.
- Vierling has an RBI in 16 of 88 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 29.5% of his games this year (26 of 88), with two or more runs seven times (8.0%).
Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|44
|.227
|AVG
|.309
|.301
|OBP
|.356
|.307
|SLG
|.461
|8
|XBH
|13
|2
|HR
|5
|12
|RBI
|14
|26/15
|K/BB
|38/10
|3
|SB
|2
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff paces the league.
- The Twins' 3.83 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (132 total, 1.1 per game).
- Ober (6-5 with a 3.21 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his 19th of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the right-hander threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.21, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .235 batting average against him.
