Jeimer Candelario Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Mets - August 9
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jeimer Candelario -- with a slugging percentage of .743 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the New York Mets, with David Peterson on the mound, on August 9 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Mets.
Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: David Peterson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Discover More About This Game
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate
- Candelario has 109 hits, which ranks first among Chicago hitters this season, while batting .275 with 54 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 36th, his on-base percentage ranks 32nd, and he is 22nd in the league in slugging.
- Candelario has picked up a hit in 69 of 107 games this year, with multiple hits 28 times.
- In 15.9% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 32.7% of his games this year, Candelario has driven in at least one run. In 16 of those games (15.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 44.9% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 13.1%.
Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|48
|.571
|AVG
|.272
|.640
|OBP
|.351
|.905
|SLG
|.511
|5
|XBH
|22
|1
|HR
|10
|3
|RBI
|29
|2/4
|K/BB
|45/18
|1
|SB
|5
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Mets have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.41).
- Mets pitchers combine to surrender 138 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- Peterson (3-7) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his 13th start of the season. He has a 5.65 ERA in 65 1/3 innings pitched, with 69 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out came on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the lefty threw three scoreless innings while allowing only one hit.
- In 18 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.65, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .300 against him.
