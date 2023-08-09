Ian Happ -- with a slugging percentage of .595 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the New York Mets, with David Peterson on the hill, on August 9 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: David Peterson

David Peterson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ian Happ? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Ian Happ At The Plate

Happ leads Chicago with an OBP of .371 this season while batting .244 with 78 walks and 57 runs scored.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 105th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 97th in slugging.

Happ has had a hit in 68 of 111 games this season (61.3%), including multiple hits 24 times (21.6%).

He has hit a home run in 9.9% of his games in 2023 (11 of 111), and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

Happ has an RBI in 32 of 111 games this season, with multiple RBI in 16 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 41 of 111 games this year, and more than once 12 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 53 .233 AVG .257 .352 OBP .390 .398 SLG .424 19 XBH 19 7 HR 6 33 RBI 20 62/38 K/BB 52/40 4 SB 5

Mets Pitching Rankings