Eric Haase Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Twins - August 9
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Eric Haase -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Minnesota Twins, with Bailey Ober on the hill, on August 9 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Rays.
Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Eric Haase At The Plate
- Haase has eight doubles, a triple, three home runs and 14 walks while hitting .194.
- In 36 of 79 games this year (45.6%) Haase has picked up a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (11.4%).
- He has gone deep in three games this season (3.8%), homering in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
- In 15 games this season (19.0%), Haase has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (6.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 17 of 79 games (21.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|41
|.233
|AVG
|.159
|.268
|OBP
|.207
|.342
|SLG
|.205
|7
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|0
|18
|RBI
|6
|38/6
|K/BB
|37/8
|1
|SB
|2
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.7 K/9 to lead the league.
- The Twins have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.83).
- The Twins rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (132 total, 1.1 per game).
- Ober makes the start for the Twins, his 19th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.21 ERA and 98 strikeouts through 103 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.21, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents are hitting .235 against him.
