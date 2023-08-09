The New York Mets (51-62) host the Chicago Cubs (59-55) at 7:10 PM ET on Wednesday, with both teams hoping to win the series.

The probable pitchers are David Peterson (3-7) for the Mets and Kyle Hendricks (4-6) for the Cubs.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Peterson - NYM (3-7, 5.65 ERA) vs Hendricks - CHC (4-6, 4.20 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Hendricks

The Cubs are sending Hendricks (4-6) to make his 15th start of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.20 ERA and 51 strikeouts over 81 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent outing on Friday against the Atlanta Braves, the righty tossed four innings, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

During 14 games this season, the 33-year-old has amassed a 4.20 ERA and 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .251 to opposing batters.

Hendricks enters the outing with seven quality starts under his belt this year.

Hendricks has pitched five or more innings in a game 11 times this year heading into this game.

He has had one appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Kyle Hendricks vs. Mets

He will face a Mets offense that ranks 20th in the league with 493 total runs scored while batting .236 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .399 slugging percentage (21st in MLB play) and has hit a total of 141 home runs (11th in the league).

Hendricks has thrown 4 1/3 innings, giving up three earned runs on six hits while striking out five against the Mets this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: David Peterson

Peterson (3-7) will take the mound for the Mets, his 13th start of the season.

The left-hander allowed one hit in three scoreless innings pitched against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday.

The 27-year-old has pitched in 18 games this season with an ERA of 5.65, a 2.46 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.607.

In 12 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Peterson has started 12 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings eight times. He averages 3.6 innings per appearance.

He is looking for his fifth appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.