Pete Alonso and Nico Hoerner are among the players with prop bets available when the New York Mets and the Chicago Cubs play at Citi Field on Wednesday (at 7:10 PM ET).

Cubs vs. Mets Game Info

When: Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has collected 123 hits with 21 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 58 runs with 26 stolen bases.

He's slashed .276/.332/.396 on the season.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets Aug. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 at Mets Aug. 7 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Braves Aug. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Braves Aug. 5 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Aug. 3 1-for-4 2 0 0 2 0

Cody Bellinger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Bellinger Stats

Cody Bellinger has 104 hits with 18 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 27 walks and 56 RBI. He's also stolen 17 bases.

He has a slash line of .331/.382/.557 so far this year.

Bellinger heads into this game looking to extend his 10-game hit streak. During his last 10 games he is hitting .447 with three doubles, two home runs, three walks and 10 RBI.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets Aug. 8 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Mets Aug. 7 3-for-3 0 0 2 3 0 vs. Braves Aug. 6 2-for-3 2 0 1 3 1 vs. Braves Aug. 5 2-for-3 2 0 1 3 1 vs. Braves Aug. 4 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

David Peterson Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Peterson Stats

The Mets will hand the ball to David Peterson (3-7) for his 13th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start one time in 12 starts this season.

Peterson has eight starts of five or more innings this season in 12 chances. He averages 3.6 innings per outing.

He is looking for his fifth appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.

Peterson Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Orioles Aug. 4 3.0 1 0 0 1 3 vs. Nationals Jul. 30 2.0 1 1 0 2 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 27 2.0 3 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Jul. 23 1.0 1 0 0 2 0 at Red Sox Jul. 22 0.2 2 1 1 1 1

Pete Alonso Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Alonso Stats

Alonso has 88 hits with 11 doubles, two triples, 34 home runs, 39 walks and 85 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashed .226/.317/.526 on the year.

Alonso has hit safely in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with two doubles, three home runs, a walk and eight RBI.

Alonso Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Aug. 8 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Cubs Aug. 7 3-for-4 2 2 6 9 0 at Orioles Aug. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Aug. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Orioles Aug. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Francisco Lindor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Lindor Stats

Francisco Lindor has 104 hits with 25 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs, 49 walks and 69 RBI. He's also stolen 17 bases.

He's slashed .246/.332/.470 so far this year.

Lindor has picked up at least one hit in six straight games. During his last 10 games he is hitting .432 with three doubles, three home runs, five walks and seven RBI.

Lindor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Aug. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cubs Aug. 7 3-for-4 3 0 0 3 0 at Orioles Aug. 6 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1 at Orioles Aug. 5 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Orioles Aug. 4 2-for-3 0 0 2 3 0

