Zack Short -- batting .455 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the mound, on August 8 at 6:40 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent appearance against the Twins.

Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Zack Short At The Plate

Short is hitting .236 with eight doubles, five home runs and 16 walks.

Short has had a hit in 29 of 66 games this year (43.9%), including multiple hits seven times (10.6%).

In 7.6% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Short has had at least one RBI in 21.2% of his games this season (14 of 66), with more than one RBI nine times (13.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 12 times this year (18.2%), including one multi-run game.

Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 25 .255 AVG .206 .308 OBP .296 .408 SLG .333 7 XBH 6 4 HR 1 17 RBI 9 27/8 K/BB 18/8 2 SB 1

Twins Pitching Rankings