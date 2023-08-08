Zack Short -- batting .455 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the mound, on August 8 at 6:40 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent appearance against the Twins.

Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Zack Short At The Plate

  • Short is hitting .236 with eight doubles, five home runs and 16 walks.
  • Short has had a hit in 29 of 66 games this year (43.9%), including multiple hits seven times (10.6%).
  • In 7.6% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Short has had at least one RBI in 21.2% of his games this season (14 of 66), with more than one RBI nine times (13.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored at least once 12 times this year (18.2%), including one multi-run game.

Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
40 GP 25
.255 AVG .206
.308 OBP .296
.408 SLG .333
7 XBH 6
4 HR 1
17 RBI 9
27/8 K/BB 18/8
2 SB 1

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The Twins pitching staff ranks first in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.82).
  • Twins pitchers combine to allow 131 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
  • Gray (5-4) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his 23rd start of the season. He has a 3.11 ERA in 124 1/3 innings pitched, with 123 strikeouts.
  • In his last outing on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the right-hander tossed seven innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (3.11), 30th in WHIP (1.231), and 29th in K/9 (8.9).
