Yasmani Grandal -- .152 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the New York Yankees, with Clarke Schmidt on the mound, on August 8 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Yankees.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

Clarke Schmidt TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

Grandal has 12 doubles, eight home runs and 28 walks while hitting .244.

In 47 of 91 games this year (51.6%) Grandal has picked up a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (19.8%).

He has gone deep in eight games this season (8.8%), homering in 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

Grandal has picked up an RBI in 21 games this year (23.1%), with more than one RBI in eight of those contests (8.8%).

In 22 of 91 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 50 .230 AVG .254 .293 OBP .332 .344 SLG .385 8 XBH 12 3 HR 5 7 RBI 23 26/9 K/BB 48/19 0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings