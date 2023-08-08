Tuesday's contest that pits the New York Yankees (58-55) versus the Chicago White Sox (46-68) at Guaranteed Rate Field has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Yankees. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on August 8.

The Yankees will give the nod to Clarke Schmidt (7-6) against the White Sox and Touki Toussaint (1-4).

White Sox vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Yankees 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have posted a mark of 5-5.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Chicago and its opponents are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The White Sox have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.

The White Sox have come away with 26 wins in the 75 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Chicago has been victorious eight times in 24 chances when named as an underdog of at least +130 or longer on the moneyline.

The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 43.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Averaging 4.1 runs per game (469 total), Chicago is the 24th-highest scoring team in MLB.

The White Sox have the 24th-ranked ERA (4.59) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox Schedule