The New York Yankees and Giancarlo Stanton will hit the field against the Chicago White Sox and Andrew Vaughn at Guaranteed Rate Field on Tuesday, with the first pitch at 8:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox's 125 home runs rank 20th in Major League Baseball.

Chicago ranks 24th in the majors with a .387 team slugging percentage.

The White Sox's .237 batting average ranks 23rd in the league this season.

Chicago has scored 469 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .294 this season, which ranks last in the league.

The White Sox rank 20th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.9 whiffs per contest.

Chicago strikes out 9.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, third-best in MLB.

Chicago has pitched to a 4.59 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.

White Sox pitchers have a 1.378 WHIP this season, 23rd in the majors.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The White Sox will hand the ball to Touki Toussaint (1-4) for his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed five hits in 5 1/3 innings pitched against the Texas Rangers on Thursday.

In six starts this season, Toussaint has not yet earned a quality start.

Toussaint will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

In 10 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 8/3/2023 Rangers L 5-3 Away Touki Toussaint Max Scherzer 8/4/2023 Guardians L 4-2 Away Mike Clevinger Logan Allen 8/5/2023 Guardians W 7-4 Away Michael Kopech Noah Syndergaard 8/6/2023 Guardians W 5-3 Away Jesse Scholtens Xzavion Curry 8/7/2023 Yankees W 5-1 Home Dylan Cease Gerrit Cole 8/8/2023 Yankees - Home Touki Toussaint Clarke Schmidt 8/9/2023 Yankees - Home Mike Clevinger Luis Severino 8/11/2023 Brewers - Home Michael Kopech Corbin Burnes 8/12/2023 Brewers - Home Jesse Scholtens Brandon Woodruff 8/13/2023 Brewers - Home Dylan Cease Freddy Peralta 8/15/2023 Cubs - Away Touki Toussaint Jameson Taillon

