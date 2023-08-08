How to Watch the White Sox vs. Yankees Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 8
The New York Yankees and Giancarlo Stanton will hit the field against the Chicago White Sox and Andrew Vaughn at Guaranteed Rate Field on Tuesday, with the first pitch at 8:10 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
White Sox vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|Yankees vs White Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Yankees vs White Sox Player Props
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox's 125 home runs rank 20th in Major League Baseball.
- Chicago ranks 24th in the majors with a .387 team slugging percentage.
- The White Sox's .237 batting average ranks 23rd in the league this season.
- Chicago has scored 469 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .294 this season, which ranks last in the league.
- The White Sox rank 20th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.9 whiffs per contest.
- Chicago strikes out 9.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, third-best in MLB.
- Chicago has pitched to a 4.59 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.
- White Sox pitchers have a 1.378 WHIP this season, 23rd in the majors.
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- The White Sox will hand the ball to Touki Toussaint (1-4) for his seventh start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed five hits in 5 1/3 innings pitched against the Texas Rangers on Thursday.
- In six starts this season, Toussaint has not yet earned a quality start.
- Toussaint will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.
- In 10 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/3/2023
|Rangers
|L 5-3
|Away
|Touki Toussaint
|Max Scherzer
|8/4/2023
|Guardians
|L 4-2
|Away
|Mike Clevinger
|Logan Allen
|8/5/2023
|Guardians
|W 7-4
|Away
|Michael Kopech
|Noah Syndergaard
|8/6/2023
|Guardians
|W 5-3
|Away
|Jesse Scholtens
|Xzavion Curry
|8/7/2023
|Yankees
|W 5-1
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Gerrit Cole
|8/8/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Touki Toussaint
|Clarke Schmidt
|8/9/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Mike Clevinger
|Luis Severino
|8/11/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Corbin Burnes
|8/12/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Jesse Scholtens
|Brandon Woodruff
|8/13/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Freddy Peralta
|8/15/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Touki Toussaint
|Jameson Taillon
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.