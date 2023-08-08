The Minnesota Twins (60-54) will look to Ryan Jeffers, on a 13-game hitting streak, against the Detroit Tigers (49-63) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday, at Comerica Park.

The Twins will look to Sonny Gray (5-4) against the Tigers and Eduardo Rodriguez (7-5).

Tigers vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gray - MIN (5-4, 3.11 ERA) vs Rodriguez - DET (7-5, 2.96 ERA)

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Eduardo Rodríguez

Rodriguez (7-5) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 2.96 ERA in 94 1/3 innings pitched, with 96 strikeouts.

In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the left-hander threw six innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 2.96, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season. Opposing batters have a .222 batting average against him.

Rodriguez has eight quality starts under his belt this season.

Rodriguez is looking to secure his 14th start of five or more innings this year in this game.

He has had four appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sonny Gray

The Twins will hand the ball to Gray (5-4) for his 23rd start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw seven innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The 33-year-old has pitched to a 3.11 ERA this season with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.2 walks per nine across 22 games.

He's going for his fourth straight quality start.

Gray will look to finish five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 22 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 33-year-old's 3.11 ERA ranks fifth, 1.231 WHIP ranks 30th, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 29th.

Sonny Gray vs. Tigers

The Tigers are batting .232 this season, 28th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .368 (29th in the league) with 103 home runs.

The right-hander has faced the Tigers one time this season, allowing them to go 3-for-14 with two RBI in four innings.

