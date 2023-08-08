When the Minnesota Twins (60-54) and Detroit Tigers (49-63) match up at Comerica Park on Tuesday, August 8, Sonny Gray will get the call for the Twins, while the Tigers will send Eduardo Rodriguez to the hill. The game will start at 6:40 PM ET.

The Tigers are listed as +100 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Twins (-120). A 7.5-run total has been listed for the matchup.

Tigers vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Gray - MIN (5-4, 3.11 ERA) vs Rodriguez - DET (7-5, 2.96 ERA)

Tigers vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Tigers vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have been favorites in 75 games this season and won 46 (61.3%) of those contests.

The Twins have a 44-28 record (winning 61.1% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins went 5-4 across the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the total five times.

The Tigers have been underdogs in 90 games this season and have come away with the win 35 times (38.9%) in those contests.

This season, the Tigers have come away with a win 32 times in 84 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Tigers vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andy Ibáñez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+195) Akil Baddoo 1.5 (-120) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+240) Zach McKinstry 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+200) Spencer Torkelson 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+145) Kerry Carpenter 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+170)

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 24th 3rd

