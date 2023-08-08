How to Watch the Tigers vs. Twins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 8
The Detroit Tigers and Spencer Torkelson take the field at Comerica Park against Matt Wallner and the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday.
Tigers vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tigers rank 28th in Major League Baseball with just 103 home runs as a team.
- Detroit ranks 29th in the majors with a .368 team slugging percentage.
- The Tigers have a team batting average of just .232 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.
- Detroit has scored the 29th-most runs in baseball this season with just 437 (3.9 per game).
- The Tigers have an on-base percentage of .298 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.
- The Tigers rank 18th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.8 whiffs per contest.
- Detroit has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 20th in the majors.
- Detroit has the 23rd-ranked ERA (4.57) in the majors this season.
- The Tigers have a combined WHIP of just 1.271 as a pitching staff, which is the 10th-best in baseball this season.
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Eduardo Rodriguez (7-5) will take to the mound for the Tigers and make his 17th start of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed seven hits in six innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
- He has started 16 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in eight of them.
- Rodriguez has made 13 starts of five or more innings in 16 chances this season, and averages 5.9 frames when he pitches.
- He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 16 chances this season.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Tigers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/2/2023
|Pirates
|W 6-3
|Away
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Osvaldo Bido
|8/4/2023
|Rays
|L 8-0
|Home
|Reese Olson
|Zack Littell
|8/5/2023
|Rays
|W 4-2
|Home
|Tarik Skubal
|Aaron Civale
|8/6/2023
|Rays
|L 10-6
|Home
|Matt Manning
|Erasmo Ramírez
|8/7/2023
|Twins
|L 9-3
|Home
|Joey Wentz
|Pablo Lopez
|8/8/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Sonny Gray
|8/9/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Reese Olson
|Bailey Ober
|8/10/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Reese Olson
|Kenta Maeda
|8/11/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Tarik Skubal
|Chris Sale
|8/12/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Matt Manning
|Brayan Bello
|8/13/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Joey Wentz
|Kutter Crawford
