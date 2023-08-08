Heading into a matchup with the Minnesota Lynx (13-15), the Chicago Sky (12-15) are keeping their eye on two players on the injury report. The game tips at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, August 8 at Wintrust Arena.

Their last time out, the Sky won on Sunday 104-96 over the Wings.

Chicago Sky Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Rebekah Gardner Out Foot 7.0 3.7 2.3 Isabelle Harrison Out Knee - - -

Minnesota Lynx Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Dorka Juhasz Out Hamstring 6.0 6.0 2.0 Rachel Banham Out Thumb 5.5 1.3 1.9 Natalie Achonwa Out Personal - - -

Sky vs. Lynx Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV and The U

NBA TV and The U Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Arena: Wintrust Arena

Sky Player Leaders

Courtney Williams posts a team-best 6.2 assists per game. She is also averaging 9.9 points and 6.1 rebounds, shooting 42.6% from the floor and 43.8% from downtown (fourth in league) with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kahleah Copper is tops on the Sky at 19.2 points per contest, while also averaging 1.8 assists and 4.3 rebounds. She is seventh in the league in scoring.

Marina Mabrey posts 15.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest, shooting 40.0% from the floor and 37.9% from downtown with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game.

Alanna Smith leads her squad in rebounds per game (6.6), and also posts 9.7 points and 1.8 assists. At the other end, she posts 1.4 steals (10th in the league) and 1.5 blocked shots (fifth in the WNBA).

Elizabeth Williams is posting 8.9 points, 2.3 assists and 5.4 rebounds per contest.

Sky vs. Lynx Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Sky -3.5 164.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.