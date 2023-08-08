Miguel Cabrera -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the hill, on August 8 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Explore More About This Game

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

  • Cabrera has 13 doubles, a home run and 24 walks while batting .250.
  • In 40 of 65 games this season (61.5%) Cabrera has picked up a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (15.4%).
  • He has hit a home run in only one game this year.
  • Cabrera has had at least one RBI in 21.5% of his games this year (14 of 65), with two or more RBI three times (4.6%).
  • He has scored in 13 games this year (20.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
33 GP 32
.255 AVG .245
.328 OBP .328
.349 SLG .304
8 XBH 6
1 HR 0
9 RBI 8
29/12 K/BB 18/12
0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The Twins pitching staff is No. 1 in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).
  • Twins pitchers combine to give up 131 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
  • Gray (5-4) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his 23rd start of the season. He has a 3.11 ERA in 124 1/3 innings pitched, with 123 strikeouts.
  • The righty's most recent appearance was on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • This season, the 33-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (3.11), 30th in WHIP (1.231), and 29th in K/9 (8.9) among qualifying pitchers.
