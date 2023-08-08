After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Matt Vierling and the Detroit Tigers take on the Minnesota Twins (who will start Sonny Gray) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Matt Vierling At The Plate

Vierling has 12 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 25 walks while hitting .270.

Vierling enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .286.

Vierling has gotten at least one hit in 61.4% of his games this year (54 of 88), with at least two hits 22 times (25.0%).

Looking at the 88 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in six of them (6.8%), and in 2% of his trips to the dish.

Vierling has had an RBI in 16 games this year (18.2%), including six multi-RBI outings (6.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 29.5% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 8.0%.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 44 .227 AVG .309 .301 OBP .356 .307 SLG .461 8 XBH 13 2 HR 5 12 RBI 14 26/15 K/BB 38/10 3 SB 2

Twins Pitching Rankings